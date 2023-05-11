13-year-old & police officer injured in Lakeland gun battle

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police throughout a chase via a residential group in Florida, wounding one officer and finishing up in the health facility after being shot himself, officers mentioned.

According to police, one officer used to be shot in the foot Wednesday night time in Lakeland, a town between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida, and is predicted to be launched from a health facility in the approaching days. Fortunately, no different officials had been injured throughout the incident.

Officer Jamie Smith heard gunshots being fired close to a park Wednesday night time and drove up because the shooter used to be getting again right into a automobile, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd mentioned Thursday. Smith pursued the automobile in short till the 19-year-old motive force, the 13-year-old and a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and ran.

Smith noticed the 13-year-old working down a sidewalk subsequent to an condominium complicated, wearing a gun, in step with Taylor. Despite being commanded to prevent, the teenager went into the complicated, and as Smith grew to become a nook, the teenager used to be crouched in stay up for him and fired 3 times from a handgun, Judd mentioned.

The officer used to be shot in the left foot and returned hearth, however the teenager fled. Smith known as for backup and persisted chasing the teenager till he noticed the suspect hiding in trees subsequent to the condominium development. The 13-year-old engaged in any other spherical of gunfire and used to be struck through the officer’s go back hearth, government mentioned.

After being shot, the 13-year-old used to be taken to Tampa General Hospital with gunshots to his leg and stomach, Judd mentioned. He stays hospitalized in police custody.

All 3 suspects are dealing with criminal fees. The 13-year-old and 14-year-old had been on probation after being arrested in January following a automobile housebreaking and had a stolen handgun at the moment, Judd mentioned.

Judd mentioned government are asking the state legal professional to fee the 13-year-old as an grownup. For now, The Associated Press isn’t figuring out the teenager as a result of his age.

“He has no regard for life. None. Zero,” mentioned Judd at a news convention Wednesday night time. “He may be 13 years old chronologically, but he’s a hardened criminal willing to shoot it out with cops.”