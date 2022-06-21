14-year-old arrested for 17-year-old brother’s murder

A 14-year-old boy was arrested simply outdoors of Indianapolis, Indiana on a preliminary murder charge after police say he shot and killed his 17-year-old brother.

Police within the city of Kokomo responded at round 3:40 p.m. native time on Saturday. At the scene, the sufferer informed police his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran from the world.

The sufferer was flown to an Indianapolis hospital however later died from his accidents, in response to police.

The 14-year-old was discovered roughly one mile from the scene and arrested.

According to Indiana legislation, a choose can decide if kids as younger as 12 must be tried as adults for murder. Teenagers who’re ages 16 or 17 and accused of murder are routinely tried as adults.

