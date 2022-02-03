14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother

Authorities are accusing a 14-year-old East Texas boy of murder in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother

ATHENS, Texas — A 14-year-old East Texas boy was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a rural house about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Athens, Texas. When first responders arrived, the 8-year-old was on the back porch and people were already attempting life-saving measures. The child died at a hospital in Dallas, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest.

The shooting was initially blamed on a stray bullet from a nearby wooded area, but Hillhouse said the investigation and an autopsy proved that scenario impossible.

Physical evidence and witness statements led to the brother being arrested. Hillhouse says the brothers and another juvenile were at home alone when the shooting happened.