15 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions & Things to Do in Tulsa, OK

When you arrive in Tulsa, Oklahoma, you find that it is windy even when it is not tornado season. The city has deep Native American roots and a rich history in the oil industry, combined with the warmth of Midwestern nostalgia. Situated alongand the, Tulsa continues to expand its public green space; attract top chefs into its collection of creative farm-to-table restaurants; and keep the fun on a night out simple, like bowling at the historic Dust Bowl Lanes. Tulsa is a walkable city, with small corner cafés and diners that still sell breakfast for $1.99. Observe the Art Deco architecture throughout the downtown streets and the unmistakable Gothic-style Philtower Building or the BOK office tower, which was inspired by the design of the former World Trade Center Towers in New York City. Whether your visit to Tulsa is focused on the arts to see the famedand the, or activities like an Art Deco Segway tour, you will leave with a new affinity for the city. Find the best places to visit and plan your sightseeing with our list of things to do in Tulsa.

