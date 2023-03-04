150 Florida lineman put their skills to the test in this year’s competition – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric software linemen throughout the state carried out at the 2023 Florida Lineman Competition.

The 150 linemen, together with 23 from Orlando Utilities Commission, confirmed off their skills and information thru actions and workouts.

The match came about in a box close to the Marriot Orlando Airport Lakeside.

Florida Municipal Electric Association hosted the match, the place employees competed in a velocity climb, cross-arm change-out and hurt-man rescue.

This 12 months, there used to be a brand new mutual help portion the place two apprentices and one journeyman labored in combination.

The competition started in 2001 to have a good time the women and men who possibility their lives to give energy to communities.

“Not only does this annual event give lineworkers a chance to provide the public with a glimpse into their daily work lives, but it is also an opportunity for professional development, recognition and camaraderie,” stated Amy Zubaly, FMEA Executive Director.

