1,500 military personnel deployed to southern border to assist Border Patrol | National

(The Center Square) – Roughly 1,500 military personnel are heading to the southern border to assist Border Patrol agents with processing illegal foreign nationals into the U.S. not to engage in border security efforts, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday. They’re being sent in response to a request from the Department of Homeland Security.

The announcement came roughly a week before the public health authority Title 42 ends on May 11. When it ends, 12,000 to 14,000 people are expected to attempt to enter the U.S. through the southern border, officials estimate. Several thousand already have, another 40,000 are reportedly waiting in Mexico to cross, prompting the city of El Paso to declare a state of emergency on Sunday.

Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed at a news conference on Tuesday that 1,500 U.S. military personnel were being sent “to supplement” the work of Border Patrol agents for 90 days with the possibility of extending their tour.

They “will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support until CBP [Customs and Border Protection] can address these needs through contracted support,” Ryder said, and “will not directly participate in law enforcement activities.”

First to arrive will be active-duty military personnel; later, those in the reserves may assist, he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed military personnel were being sent to the border, telling reporters on Tuesday, “DoD personnel have been supporting [Customs and Border Protection] at the border for almost two decades now,” referring to the Department of Defense.

Their arrival comes two years after the Texas Army and Air Guard have been engaged in Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star.

After hearing the news, Abbott tweeted, “Biden says he will deploy 1,500 troops to the border – primarily to do paperwork. And only for 90 days. This does nothing to stop illegal immigration. I deployed up to 10,000 Texas National Guard to the border to fill the gaps created by Biden’s reckless open border policies.”

The announcement was made public on the same day the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department published a request for DOD assistance “due to an anticipated increase in migration.”

“DoD personnel will be performing non-law enforcement duties such as ground based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support,” the request states. “DoD personnel have never, and will not, perform law enforcement activities or interact with migrants or other individuals in DHS custody.” Their support “will free up DHS law enforcement personnel to perform their critical law enforcement missions,” according to the request.

Military personnel are also heading to the border after DHS and the State Department announced “sweeping measures with our regional partners to reduce irregular migration, ensure safe, orderly, and efficient processing, and promptly remove individuals without a legal basis to remain in the United States.” This includes opening processing centers overseas and expanding access to the CBP OneApp to bring even more people into the country.

Unlike the personnel being sent to the border, the Texas troops have been preparing for the end of Title 42 as Texas law enforcement continues to combat an unprecedented level of human trafficking.

Guardsmen recently engaged in a bridge surge exercise in Eagle Pass. One who participated in the drill, Pfc. Jackson, said, “This is the first time we’ve done a drill like this. I know that this is a real scenario with Title 42 possibly ending right around the corner. It’s a bit more advanced than our own CDO [civil disturbance operations] training.”

In other areas, guardsmen and engineers are installing additional razor wire, constructing barriers, and deploying other strategies to stop illegal crossings in the El Paso region. One soldier said his team has installed roughly 720 feet of razor wire every day. They’re also setting up 50 rolls of razor wire around Gate 36, which has been rushed by foreign nationals in the past.

“By limiting access and controlling the flow of people through Gate 36, we hope to prevent [groups rushing the gate],” Pfc. Carver Dyck said.

Since Abbott launched OLS in March 2021, as of April 28, law enforcement officers have apprehended over 369,000 illegal foreign nationals and made over 27,000 criminal arrests, with more than 25,000 felony charges reported. They’ve also seized more than 383 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill more than everyone in the U.S.