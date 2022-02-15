16 Best Waterfalls in Oklahoma

Turner Falls in Davis, or plan a full getaway visiting the stunning waterfalls around the state. Some of the best waterfalls in Oklahoma are in natural areas, where you can add hiking and swimming to your day. A few of the best waterfalls in Oklahoma are man-made and located in city parks like Bricktown Falls in Oklahoma City. This is an easy way to enjoy waterfalls if you are unable to trek to the natural falls or do not have the time to do it. However you choose to enjoy Oklahoma’s waterfalls, you will not regret adding a few stops to see them into your vacation itinerary. Discover the best options with our list of the top waterfalls in Oklahoma. The state of Oklahoma has such natural beauty, it is no wonder that it also boasts some magnificent waterfalls. It is easy to add waterfall visits onto your Oklahoma vacation to see an incredible waterfall like, or plan a full getaway visiting the stunning waterfalls around the state. Some of the best waterfalls in Oklahoma are in natural areas, where you can add hiking and swimming to your day. A few of the best waterfalls in Oklahoma are man-made and located in city parks like. This is an easy way to enjoy waterfalls if you are unable to trek to the natural falls or do not have the time to do it. However you choose to enjoy Oklahoma’s waterfalls, you will not regret adding a few stops to see them into your vacation itinerary. Discover the best options with our list of the top waterfalls in Oklahoma. Note: Some businesses may be temporarily closed due to recent global health and safety issues.

1. Turner Falls Turner Falls The waterfall to top your list in Oklahoma is Turner Falls. It is the largest waterfall in the state, flowing 77 feet from the top. Located inside Turner Falls Park in the Arbuckle Mountains in Davis, this is one of the top places to photograph in Oklahoma. This waterfall is a popular vacation spot for locals and vacationers. You can admire the complex waterfall dropping down the rock face, with intertwining streams, before it plunges into the pool below. Take a dip in the cool water pool below the falls and feel the splash as the rushing water adds to it from the cliff above. Spend a full day or several at the park and make the waterfall just one part of the experience. There is camping available at the park, so you can stay and take some time to locate Collings Castle, a historic estate hidden in the landscape. There are many hiking trails, caves, picnic areas, campsites, and beaches in the park. The park does require an admission fee. Address: I-35 & U.S. Highway 77, Davis, Oklahoma

2. Beavers Bend Waterfall Beavers Bend Waterfall Oklahoma has some beautiful natural landscapes, and some are located in the southeast part of the state, where you will find Beavers Bend waterfall. The waterfall is located near the town of Broken Bow at the Mountain Fork River. The Beavers Bend waterfall cascades down massive boulders and rock formations before plunging into the river with an audible crash especially during periods with lots of water flow. There are a number of ways to see the Beavers Bend waterfall. You can take one of the hiking trails in Beavers Bend State Park back to the falls, or you can take a kayak trip on the Mountain Fork River and see the falls from below. Swimming is allowed at the falls, but be advised that it may be quite cold.

3. Little Niagara Falls Little Niagara Falls The Little Niagara Falls is one of the most popular sites in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur. The recreational area is a great day trip from Oklahoma City, where it is only a 90-minute drive. The Little Niagara is not a tall waterfall but it is wide, which is how it got its name. The waterfall is 10-feet high, but there are wide pools at the base with clear water that make great swimming spots. The natural backdrop is beautiful and worth some extra time after your waterfall visit to explore the hiking trails at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The Travertine Creek around the falls has several cascades to enjoy if you walk through the area. There are nice picnic spots, and you can enjoy a dip on a hot day in the freshwater springs. There are also a number of hiking and biking trails if you want to make it a full day enjoying the outdoors at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

4. Medicine Park Falls Waterfall in Medicine Park, Oklahoma One of the easiest waterfalls to enjoy is Medicine Park Falls, which is a beautiful waterfall located right in the heart of Medicine Park in southwest Oklahoma. It is close to the Wichita Mountains, so you have a wilderness backdrop to this small resort town where you can enjoy the best of conveniences and nature all at once. The Medicine Park waterfall is wider than it is high but it is a beautiful centerpiece to the historic resort town that surrounds it. The waterfall is easy to access, so you can admire the falls from the side or from one of the bridges along the creek that offer different views. The waterfall is also the local swimming hole, so you can take your bathing suit and cool off on summer days. Relax to the sound of rushing water at the Medicine Park Falls or grab lunch to-go at a local eatery and have a picnic. Be sure to take a stroll through the town of Medicine Park, as there are quaint shops, beautiful scenery, and much history.

5. Natural Falls Natural Falls in West Siloam Springs So often the names of waterfalls perfectly describe what you can expect to see, and Natural Falls in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma is no different. The towering, 77-foot-high waterfall is one of the main features in Natural Falls State Park, and it is one of the most prominent waterfalls in the state. It is known for its crystal-clear water and pristine beauty. Natural Falls is located in northeast Oklahoma close to the Arkansas border. The rushing water pushes through boulders in the Ozark Highlands before plummeting over the cliff. You can access great views of the plunging water from platforms above and below the waterfall. Swimming and hiking up to the falls is prohibited in order to protect the natural surroundings but there are plenty of other viewing opportunities available. You might recognize the scenery as the backdrop for the 1974 movie, Where the Red Fern Grows that was partially filmed in the park.

6. Bricktown Falls Bricktown Falls at dusk While Bricktown Falls is a man-made waterfall, it is a nice place to visit in Oklahoma City. In fact, many visitors make the falls their first stop in the city. The Bricktown Falls waterfall is the centerpiece of the growing Bricktown district. Access to the falls is easy. You can park your car in town and walk to the waterfall. Another way to enjoy it is on the Bricktown Water Taxi, which will take you for a ride along the canal that runs through the town and takes you past the falls. Plan some extra time when you visit this waterfall, so you can walk around Bricktown, as it is a nice district to stay for lunch and enjoy the local scenery.

7. Cache Creek Falls Cache Creek Falls One of the most stunning and natural waterfalls in Oklahoma is in the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge in the southwestern part of the state. The waterfalls that run through Cache Creek in the park are worth the hike to get to them. The rushing water is surrounded by mountainous rocks and boulders. The waterfalls are a series of cascading water over the textured rock face. The Narrows Trail is the best way to get to the Cache Creek waterfall along a 2.7-mile loop. The waterfalls are part of the natural areas that have been protected since the early 1900s, so you will be surrounded by natural habitats and wildlife. The Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge is about 30 minutes northwest of Lawton, Oklahoma. When you get to the refuge, go to the headquarters to talk to the rangers about the best access points to Cache Creek.

8. Presbyterian Falls Kayakers above Presbyterian Falls | Thomas & Dianne Jones / photo modified Presbyterian falls is not the easiest waterfall to find in Oklahoma, but if you plan to kayak or hike during your stay, this is one worth visiting. The multiple waterfall cascades run through the Mountain Fork River in Beavers Bend State Park. The quiet natural scenery and wildlife around the river adds to the beauty of Presbyterian Falls. For kayakers paddling along the Mountain Fork River, Presbyterian Falls is one of the highlights of the trip. You can also hike along the river to get to the falls. While the waterfall is not steep, the series of gentle flowing cascades is what makes it impressive to see. The spring and fall are the best times to see Presbyterian Falls waterfall at its most impressive.

9. Centennial Park Waterfall Centennial Park Waterfall The Centennial Park Waterfall in Tulsa is a nice urban waterfall that does not require a lot of time or effort to see. The man-made waterfall is in the 13-acre park and green space that is popular with locals. The park is a great spot to picnic or take a leisurely stroll along the paths. Gardens and fountains are located throughout the park, providing a quiet green space in the middle of the city. The small Centennial Park waterfall is a tranquil place in the middle of the city, with nice views of the Tusla skyline. One of the best times to visit is at night, when the walking paths are illuminated and the water features take on a different ambience than in the daylight.

10. Price Falls Price Falls The Price Falls waterfall in southern Oklahoma is a beautiful cascade in the woods in Murray County less than six miles south of the city of Davis. The rush of falling water splashes into a pool that is popular for swimming, especially in the summer. The area around the falls is wooded and scenic, so it is a great place for photography. The natural water coming from the mountains is pure, which is why the area is also popular for fly fishing.

11. Roman Nose State Park Waterfalls Waterfall in Roman Nose State Park When you head to Roman Nose State Park near Watonga, you are in for a treat, as you will discover three beautiful, natural spring-fed waterfalls. Big Spring waterfall is where you should start, with the water that flows through a cave. Middle Spring and Little Spring waterfalls are beautiful, too, as they fall into the flowing water through the park. It is fairly easy to navigate to the falls in Roman Nose State Park if you look for the Three Springs Trail. The water temperature is cold most of the year, so you shouldn’t plan on swimming near the falls, but it might be worth dipping your toes into the water on a hot day. Roman Nose State Park sits in a canyon, making the water flow of the falls impressive most times of the year. If you are making a day of your outing, you should take advantage of the outdoor opportunities near Roman Nose State Park like hiking, biking, fishing, and golf.

12. McGee Creek Cascades Cascade flowing through McGee Creek Natural Scenic Recreation Area | Robert Nunnally / photo modified If you are on the hunt for a more rustic waterfall search, then you should head to the McGee Creek Natural Scenic Recreation Area near Atoka. While there is not a large waterfall, you will find several tranquil cascades flowing through the creek with natural water flow. This is a great option if you want to add a hike into your day, as there are more than 25 miles of trails that lead you past waterfalls, forests, and small scenic streams. You must obtain a free permit to access the recreation area at the main Natural Scenic Recreation Area office, then you can utilize any of the trails. The natural scenic area preserves the scenery and wildlife habitats in their most natural state, so it is one of the best areas to experience Oklahoma’s natural beauty and water.

13. Talimena National Scenic Byway Waterfall Talimena National Scenic Byway Waterfall A drive along the Talimena National Scenic Byway in Oklahoma is worth a day trip whether you are looking for waterfalls or not, which makes finding the natural falls along the way the icing on the cake. The scenic byway in southeast Oklahoma winds you through the Ouachita National Forest to showcase the natural beauty of the area. It is one of the most scenic spots in the state, especially during the fall when the leaves are changing colors, which is why it achieved a national scenic designation. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife and for the small cascading waterfall down the rocky ledges as you drive along the byway. While it does not have the presence of other waterfalls in the state like Turner Falls, there is something impressive about the natural waterways that make up some of the most inspiring scenery in Oklahoma.

14. Bluestem Falls Part of Lake Bluestem in Pawhuska are the stunning cascades of Bluestem Falls. The water pours over a series of large sandstone rocks as a result of the Bluestem Lake Spillway. The wide layout and layers of rock at the falls makes it appear different every time because the water falls in various spots. After a heavy rain, the rush of water across the full width is spectacular. There are a number of hiking trails and fishing opportunities on Lake Bluestem, so you can enjoy a day of recreation in addition to searching out the waterfall. The Bluestem Falls are a bit tucked away, but if you follow the route to the spillway off County Road 4070, you will find it.

15. Post Oak Waterfall Post Oak Waterfall in the Wichita National Wildlife Refuge The Post Oak waterfall is a tranquil fall in the Wichita National Wildlife Refuge near Indiahoma. The waterfall is one of the smaller ones on the list, but it is picturesque, especially with the stunning national backdrop of the protected land surrounding it. The best times to see it are in the spring and after a rainfall. You can reach the waterfall from the 1.5-mile round-trip Post Oak Falls Trail in the park. You can spend the day in the wildlife refuge to get the full experience of native plants and wildlife.