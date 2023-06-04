16 South American Migrants Who Entered US Through Texas Flown to California – NBC Bay Area

(*16*) Venezuelan and Colombian migrants who entered the rustic via Texas had been flown to California via chartered airplane and dropped off out of doors a church in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom and migrant rights advocates stated Saturday.

The younger women and men had been dropped off Friday out of doors the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento with just a backpack’s price of assets each and every, stated Eddie Carmona, marketing campaign director at PICO California, a faith-based group organizing workforce that has been aiding the migrants.

The migrants had already been processed via U.S. immigration officers and given court docket dates for his or her asylum circumstances when “people representing a non-public contractor” approached them out of doors a migrant heart in El Paso, Texas, Carmona stated. They presented to assist the migrants get jobs and get them to their ultimate vacation spot, he stated.

“They were lied to and intentionally deceived,” Carmona stated, including that the migrants had no concept the place they had been after being dropped off in Sacramento.

Newsom stated he and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with the crowd of migrants on Saturday and realized they had been transported from Texas to New Mexico after which flown via personal chartered jet to Sacramento.

“We are working closely with the Mayor’s office, along with local and nonprofit partners to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases,” Newsom stated in a remark.

Newsom stated he’s additionally running with the California Department of Justice to to find out who paid for the crowd’s go back and forth and “whether or not the people orchestrating this commute misled someone with false guarantees or have violated any legal regulations, together with kidnapping.”

In the remaining 12 months, Republican governors in Texas and Florida were busing and flying migrants to Democratic strongholds with out advance caution as a part of a marketing campaign to focal point consideration on what they are saying are the Biden management’s failed border insurance policies.