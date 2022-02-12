16 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Oklahoma State

We may earn a commission from affiliate links ()

Oklahoma is an authentic gateway to the west – a land of red dirt, where buffalo roam the plains and oil rigs pump riches. But the largest cities, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, also have a distinctly refined air, having been built on the proceeds of an early-1900s oil boom. Modern museums, galleries of international art, and lavish gardens all give the state a more cosmopolitan edge, but many tourists choose to experience Oklahoma with the simple pleasures of a road trip, and no highway is more iconic than the state’s stretch of Route 66. For more ideas on the best places to visit, read our list of the top tourist attractions in Oklahoma State.

