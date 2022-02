FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old student at Uplift Mighty Preparatory charter school in Fort Worth has been arrested for bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Fort Worth Police said student was in a classroom he was not supposed to be in at that time.

A teacher asked why was there when the student starting to reach into his backpack.

The teacher saw the gun and the student took off running, police said.

The staff was able to catch the student and he was arrested.

No one was hurt.