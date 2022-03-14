() 16 Year Old Makes History as Youngest Black Owner Of A Beauty Supply Store | Press releases

() 16 12 months Previous Makes Historical past as Youngest Black Proprietor Of A Magnificence Provide Retailer
(Black PR Wire) Not many 16-year olds can say that they’ve a profitable enterprise beneath their belts, not to mention two. But, that’s precisely what Paris Mckenzie is doing. This younger woman is presently juggling a magnificence provide retailer and a salon whereas tackling her schooling. What’s even higher is that that is removed from the top of her journey.
Paris’ Early Years
It won’t appear unusual for Paris to open a beauty supply store when you recognize her historical past. In accordance with her interviews, her mom opened a salon a number of months after giving delivery to her. In consequence, Paris grew up serving to across the retailer. From as early because the age of 10, she’d mastered cleansing the barber instruments, wiping down the salon chairs, and shampooing the shoppers’ hair. Inside a few years, her mom was asking her to paint and set up wigs.
This begin on the salon led to her working with shoppers when she wasn’t in class. Paris notes that she saved all the cash she earned as a result of she had no duties to handle. Since this cash can be integral to the subsequent step in her life, it’s a superb factor that she did.
The Inspiration Behind Her Enterprise
Whilst a baby, Paris famous sure points for the Black girls in her group. After they have been trying to find the hair merchandise they wanted, they usually needed to journey removed from dwelling to search out them. Moreover, purchasing wasn’t normally a pleasing expertise as a result of African American girls are usually beneath larger surveillance in magnificence provide shops. Since they felt rushed, it was unlikely that they’d spend the time mandatory for locating precisely what suited them.
When the area beside her mom’s salon turned accessible, it provided a possibility for Paris to make a distinction in her group. Although the shop was initially provided to her mom, the entrepreneurial younger girl used her financial savings to lease the area. That’s how Paris Beauty Supplyz was born in the summertime of 2020.
Increasing Her Enterprise
Paris is the primary to confess that working a enterprise wasn’t in her authentic plans. As she grew in her position as a enterprise proprietor, nevertheless, one other alternative opened up.
The constructing that her mom occupied had three tales however solely two of them have been getting used. Since her mom had no plans for the highest ground, Paris determined to open her personal salon – La Eiffel Beauty Bar. Whereas she loves her provide retailer, she calls the salon her “child” due to how a lot work she put into it so as to add a private contact.
She’s undecided if she’ll develop additional however there’s nonetheless plenty of time to search out out the opposite methods she may also help the Black folks in her group and overseas.
Her Plans For The Future
Although she’s doing properly as a businesswoman, her old flame has at all times been medication. Initially, her goal was to work in orthopedic pediatric surgical procedure. Even whereas working at her mom’s salon, she was taking her highschool courses in addition to a number of faculty programs. When she graduated early, she instantly jumped into selecting the best faculty to proceed on her path in medication.
Earlier than she went to varsity, nevertheless, she made certain to place techniques in place that allowed the shops to run properly in her absence.
As soon as she established her companies, Paris modified her main to deal with nursing as she realized that this occupation was a greater match for her. She’s wanting ahead to serving others in a number of methods.
Greater than something, Paris would love different Black women and girls to know that they’ll obtain their objectives too. It has taken plenty of laborious work and dedication on her half to get to the place she is so she hasn’t shied away from exhibiting that too. She needs folks to have a look at her story and understand what’s attainable.
