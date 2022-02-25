17 great restaurants and bars to visit in Dallas-Fort Worth in February 2022

We’ve bought a problem for you this February: Visit one new Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant every week for a month. At most of the restaurants on our Scorching Checklist beneath, it’s a cinch to order takeout or to-go for those who’re selecting not to dine indoors.

February additionally marks Black Historical past Month, and there’s by no means been a greater time to visit (or re-visit) one in all your favourite spots. Try our checklist of greater than 50 Black-owned companies.

And if February requires a date, we picked eight romantic spots that’ll impress your particular somebody.

We made it to February, which implies — for me, a minimum of — that Dry January is over, too. Cheers to that!

Black Rock Espresso

Add Black Rock to the checklist of espresso chains to control. The Oregon-based firm launched in 2008 and has grown to greater than 100 shops, reviews particular contributor Sarah Bahari. There are simply two in D-FW for now, in Southlake and Arlington, although we count on to see extra pop up in the approaching months and years. Black Rock competes for enterprise with corporations like 151 Espresso and Dutch Bros. — manufacturers that thrive on very quick drink service, typically geared towards youthful espresso prospects.

Black Rock Coffees are at 2305 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, and 5723 I-20 West, Arlington.

Cry Wolf

It looks like a bit slice of New York Metropolis has come to Previous East Dallas with Cry Wolf, chef Ross Demers’ upscale restaurant stuffed right into a former Subway sandwich store. You’ll both sit alongside one wall or on the bar — there’s no place else to go. The most effective views are on the bar, the place three cooks cook dinner over hearth whereas the entire room watches. It’s bohemian in one of the best ways.

Cry Wolf is at 4422 Gaston Ave., Dallas. Make a reservation.

Desi District

Bhel puri, a puffed rice dish, is one in all a number of Indian road meals dishes at Desi District. (Ben Torres / Particular Contributor)

In particular contributor Brian Reinhart’s story about 7 restaurants redefining Indian meals in North Texas, Desi District is without doubt one of the most accessible due to its many places: in Irving, Little Elm, McKinney and Plano, with one other coming quickly in Frisco. Desi District is great for youths, Reinhart says — a helpful be aware for fogeys like me making an attempt to elevate tiny style buds on each sort of delicacies. Greater than only a restaurant, Desi District can be a grocery that sells halal meat.

Desi District has 4 places, with a fifth opening quickly. See addresses here.

Fortune Home

Pan-fried pork buns at Fortune Home are one of the vital standard dishes. The restaurant is increasing to East Dallas.

It’s time to revisit Fortune Home in Irving, a Shanghainese restaurant that specializes in soup dumplings. By mid-2022, proprietor John Kim plans to open a second Fortune Home, this one on Lowest Greenville in Dallas. It’ll be an thrilling addition in East Dallas, the place loads of residents crave extra choices for Chinese language meals.

Fortune Home is at 8150 N. MacArthur Blvd. (at Ranchview Drive, in the buying middle simply north of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway), Irving. The brand new one will open later in 2022 at 2010A Greenville Ave., Dallas, the place a restaurant named Gung Ho used to be.

Howard Wang’s

Talking of Chinese language meals, Dallas-born restaurant Howard Wang’s is increasing. This spring, the household plans to open a brand new Howard Wang’s close to Hillcrest and Arapaho roads in Far North Dallas. Till then, order their best-selling Basic Tso’s hen and sesame hen on the three current restaurants: in Preston Hole, Uptown and Frisco.

Howard Wang’s restaurants are at 4343 W. Northwest Freeway, Dallas; 3223 Lemmon Ave., Dallas; and 6740 Profitable Drive, Frisco. The brand new one will open later in 2022 at 6859 Arapaho Highway, Dallas.

Jollibee

When North Texas’ first Jollibee opened in West Plano in 2020, prospects waited three or 4 hours to get fried hen. So it shouldn’t come as a shock that followers of this Filipino fast-food firm appeared elated {that a} second Jollibee in D-FW, this one in Dallas correct, is predicted to open in 2022. When you haven’t been to Jollibee, now’s the time: Drive to the George Bush Turnpike and Preston Highway and order a bucket of hen and a facet of spaghetti.

Jollibee is at 1016 Preston Highway (north of President George Bush Turnpike), Plano. The brand new one will open later in 2022 at 4703 Greenville Ave., Dallas.

Los Molcajetes

Head to southeast Dallas, to South Buckner Boulevard in Nice Grove, and you’ll discover “one in all Dallas’ most underrated meals streets,” Reinhart writes. Make Los Molcajetes your first cease on the taco tour, for carnitas and a skillet of queso fundido. And don’t depart ‘until you’ve tried a number of salsas, Reinhart says.

Los Molcajetes is at 2306 S. Buckner Blvd., in Dallas’ Nice Grove.

Modest Rogers

Modest Rogers is a Venezuelan-inflected restaurant. However dang, take a look at that cheeseburger. (Lola Gomez / Employees Photographer)

You’ll always remember the title of recent restaurant Modest Rogers for those who keep in mind this: It’s the nickname for chef-owner Modesto Rodriguez. He’s honoring the dishes from his house nation of Venezuela by serving luscious plates of quick ribs with mofongo, smoked hen with yucca, and carne asada with chimichurri. And there’s a cheeseburger on the menu — and it certain seems good.

Modest Rogers is at 3811 Fairmount St., Dallas.

Mozzarella Firm

This 40-year-old Deep Ellum cheese store — a beloved spot for a lot of Dallasites — was honored by Meals & Wine journal as among the best in the nation. (We knew all of it alongside, but it surely’s good to see native store proprietor Paula Lambert get the credit score.) Cease in for some cheese or a hands-on class, if it’s been some time.

Mozzarella Firm is at 2944 Elm St., Dallas.

Nick & Sam’s

Sam Romano, the one son of restaurateur Phil Romano, is the brand new basic companion of Nick & Sam’s steakhouse.

When Nick & Sam’s opened in 1999, one-half of its namesake, Sam, was a toddler. It’s 23 years later, and he’s operating the place. Sam Romano plans to hold the menu, the chef and the eating room the identical. Nevertheless it needs to be attention-grabbing to watch this venerable steakhouse evolve underneath a brand new, younger proprietor.

Nick & Sam’s is at 3008 Maple Ave., Dallas.

Pickleball, anybody?

Pickleball is the sports-food pattern flying into 2022 in D-FW. It’s OK for those who’ve by no means performed, as a result of this sport — a mish-mash of ping-pong, tennis and badminton — doesn’t require a lot apply. The brand new pattern is to mix the game of pickleball with a enjoyable, food-friendly patio. The 2 latest pickleball restaurants are Rooster N Pickle in Grand Prairie and Courtside Kitchen in Fort Worth. Tell us in the event that they’re an enormous dill.

Rooster N Pickle is at 2965 S. Freeway 161, Grand Prairie; Courtside Kitchen is at 1615 Rogers Highway, Fort Worth.

Rodeo Bar

The Rodeo Bar reopened Jan. 10, 2021 after being closed in downtown Dallas since 2018.

So that you’ve bought a buddy in city and you need to do “a Texas factor.” We’ve bought simply the place: Seize a beer and a burger at Rodeo Bar, a resurrected spot contained in the Adolphus resort in downtown Dallas. It’s principally an Instagram requirement that you simply take a photograph in entrance of that crimson neon signal. And why not, cowpoke? You got here for the theme.

Rodeo Bar is at 1321 Commerce St., Dallas.

Rudy’s Rooster

When Rudolph Edwards and spouse Linda Shaw Edwards opened Rudy’s Rooster on South Lancaster Highway, it was an immediate hit.

This Black-owned enterprise from proprietor Rudolph Edwards is busy almost on a regular basis, and we get why. The crispy fried hen and seasoned fries, dipped in that spicy, sassy Rudy’s sauce, is so dang good. Although the double-line drive-through can get lengthy (as can the traces of individuals ready exterior the takeout window), it strikes rapidly.

Rudy’s Rooster is at 3115 S. Lancaster Highway, Dallas.

Sclafani’s New York Bagels & Sandwiches

Sclafani’s is situated in Preston Middle, close to Northwest Freeway and Preston Highway in Dallas. (Shafkat Anowar / Employees Photographer)

The key is out on Sclafani’s. This kettle-boiled bagel store opened in Dallas’ Preston Middle on Jan. 24, 2022, and by the weekend, traces have been several-dozen folks lengthy. For bagels! If that doesn’t show we’d like extra bagels in this city, I don’t know what is going to. Give ‘em a sec to catch up, then go see what all of the fuss is about.

Sclafani’s is at 6135 Luther Lane, Dallas.

Sky Rocket Burger

There are three Sky Rocket Burgers in Dallas-Fort Worth proper now, however its new proprietor expects to have as many as 20 by the tip of 2024. When you get right here earlier than it sky rockets right into a franchise, you’ll be able to depend your self among the many burger fiends who “keep in mind when” it was a teeny little chain. Most all people will get a double cheeseburger, fries and a shake.

Sky Rocket Burger’s latest restaurant is in Frisco, at 6633 John Hickman Parkway. The others are at 111 S. Corridor St., Dallas, and 7877 Franblackchronicled Highway, Dallas.

Windmills

When the president of Grandscape went scouting for restaurants to open close to Nebraska Furnishings Mart in The Colony, his most time-consuming journey plan was to fly to Bangalore, India, to visit a spot known as Windmills. He cherished what founder Kamal Sagar was doing, and finally, america’ first Windmills opened right here in North Texas. There’s rather a lot to do: pay attention to stay jazz, drink house-brewed beer and eat Indianish meals, amongst them. “Dishes are plated with spectacular aptitude,” Reinhart writes in a narrative about notable, new Indian restaurants. “… No different restaurant that so boldly fuses collectively so many concepts and cultures.”

Windmills is at 5755 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony.

