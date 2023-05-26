17-year-old boy arrested in connection with stabbing of Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills, LAPD says

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A 17-year-old boy used to be arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing of a Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore stated.

According to investigators, the suspect were given into a controversy with the driver in a while after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. As the argument persisted, each folks stepped off the bus close to the intersection of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street. The suspect then time and again stabbed the driver with a knife or sharp object.

Moore stated the 61-year-old bus driver stays hospitalized in essential situation.

“The nature of the injuries he sustained were definitely beyond life-threatening, and certainly in many other instances he would not have survived the level of this attack,” Moore stated Thursday afternoon at a news convention.

The seriously injured sufferer used to be transported to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, the place he underwent surgical procedure, Los Angeles police stated. His id used to be no longer made public.

WATCH: $25,000 praise introduced as seek continues for guy who stabbed Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills

Police don’t seem to be figuring out the suspect because of his age. The arrest came about round 2:45 p.m. at what is believed to be the suspect’s place of abode in the San Fernando Valley, Moore stated.

It used to be unclear what led detectives to the suspect, even though Moore credited the aid of the general public. Moore stated police carried out a sweeping manhunt all over the San Fernando Valley all over the night time after the suspect fled. Police additionally circulated pictures of the suspect captured via a surveillance digital camera at the bus.

The suspect used to be first of all described as a 6-foot-tall guy, about 21 years outdated, with blonde curly hair. He used to be dressed in a purple blouse, black pants and sporting a black backpack.

The suspect might be booked for tried homicide, consistent with the LAPD.

Metro Board of Directors Chairman Ara Najarian, a Glendale City Council member, introduced at first of Thursday’s board assembly that the company used to be providing a $25,000 praise for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the assailant.

“Words fail to capture the depth of our sorrow and our concern for our injured employee,” Najarian stated. “I know this board stands together, united in our prayers and hopes for the operator’s swift and complete recovery. This heart-wrenching incident reminds us of the risks our front-line employees face each day as they strive to serve our community in the face of such adversity.”

Najarian famous that even after being stabbed and enduring “life- threatening” accidents, the driver controlled to go back to the bus after the assault and safe the car to make sure that the passengers had been secure.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins stated the driver remained in essential situation Thursday morning, however his circle of relatives informed officers that he attempted to open his eyes, which medical doctors noticed as a just right signal. She stated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Council participants Paul Krekorian and Bob Blumenfield — all Metro board participants — visited the health center Wednesday night time.

“The driver is still not out of the (woods), and we need to keep him in our prayers,” Bass stated on the Metro board assembly. “We know that ridership is down on the trains and the buses and we certainly don’t want public safety to be the reason. But we definitely need to redouble our efforts in that regard.”

Meanwhile, many riders proceed to talk out concerning the irritating crimes on Metro buses and trains.

“I’ve been attacked before, I had my wrist hurt, but I see that every day,” stated Jose Hernandez, who spoke with ABC7 Thursday night time.

Louie Alvarez stated he generally feels secure driving the bus however he’s all the time looking out.

“A couple of months ago in this area, a woman got stabbed, so it’s in the back of your mind, keep an eye, watch your back, not knowing who could come up on you,” he stated.

City News Service contributed to this record.