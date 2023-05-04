18-wheelers carrying hazardous materials through DFW could … Texas Standard can report that dangerous goods are being transported through DFW by large trucks carrying 18 wheels. There is a high risk of danger to the public and the environment due to the presence of hazardous materials in these trucks.
18-wheelers transporting dangerous substances throughout DFW pose a potential problem – Texas Standard
18-wheelers carrying hazardous materials through DFW could … Texas Standard can report that dangerous goods are being transported through DFW by large trucks carrying 18 wheels. There is a high risk of danger to the public and the environment due to the presence of hazardous materials in these trucks.