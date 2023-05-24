18-year-old arrested in death investigation after shooting at Riverview Wawa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the arrest of an 18-year-old guy in connection to a shooting that came about previous in May in Riverview.

The suspect, Tyler Harnage of Apollo Beach, was once arrested on May 25 for his alleged involvement in the shooting at the Wawa at the nook of US 301 and Gibsonton Drive on May 10, in keeping with the HCSO. At roughly 8:30 p.m. on May 10, government won more than one experiences of gunshots being fired at the Wawa location.

Upon arrival, government came upon an grownup male sufferer who had sustained a gunshot wound. The sufferer was once rushed to an area medical institution however later succumbed to his accidents, in keeping with the HCSO.

Following an investigation, Harnage was once recognized as the main suspect in the case. He was once charged with homicide in the 3rd stage with a firearm and grew to become himself in to Orient Road Jail with out incident, in keeping with police officers.