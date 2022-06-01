18-Year-Old Coco Gauff Advances to French Open Semifinals

At simply 18 years outdated, tennis star Coco Gauff is advancing to the Grand Slam semifinals for the primary time in her profession.
On Tuesday, Gauff beat out her buddy Sloane Stephens within the French Open to achieve her first Grand Slam semifinal, the Related Press reported. Her win got here one 12 months after the then-17-year-old misplaced within the French Open quarterfinals towards Barbora Krejcikova.
“It was only a psychological problem at present,” Gauff mentioned. “Final 12 months within the quarterfinals, it was a tricky loss for me and I feel that match made me stronger and higher ready for the robust moments at present.”
The teenager athlete arrived in Paris for the massive match however made certain to convey her highschool diploma alongside to pose for photographs in entrance of the enduring Eiffel Tower.
Gauff swept Stephens in straight units, 7–5, 6–2, in a matchup between the 2 American gamers. Her newest win towards the 2017 U.S. Open winner provides to her rising listing of accomplishments together with being the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon historical past at age 15 and beating tennis legend Venus Williams there in 2019.
Her victory towards the much less embellished half of the Williams sisters got here after she received the French Open junior title at age 14.
“I consider in myself. Even final 12 months, I used to be too centered on making an attempt to meet different folks’s expectations,” Gauff mentioned.
“I do know irrespective of how good or dangerous my profession is, I do know I’m an excellent individual, so I feel that’s an excellent message for younger folks…Simply know: In case you love your self, who cares what anybody else thinks?”
In Gauff’s 5 matches on the French Open, she has but to drop a set and hasn’t wanted longer than 90 minutes on court docket, as noted by ESPN.
“I really feel so completely satisfied,” Gauff instructed the gang at Philippe-Chatrier after the win. “Phrases can’t clarify.”