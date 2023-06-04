18-year-old killed in shootout at East Side apartment complex identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Geremiah Hardeman because the 18-year-old guy who used to be killed in a shootout at the East Side at the Antioch Village Apartments on Upland Road. The incident, which happened on June 3, 2023, used to be the results of a centered assault, in step with San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus defined that a crew of other people in a automobile waited in the central parking space for his or her supposed taking pictures goal. When the individual after all emerged, the gang exited with rifle-style guns and opened fireplace. The centered particular person’s friends returned fireplace, ensuing in an trade that claimed the lifetime of Hardeman, who used to be no longer the supposed goal. Two folks have been severely injured in the incident.

McManus emphasised that this incident used to be no longer associated with Friday’s centered assault at the Northwest Side.



Community individuals react to taking pictures on June 3, 2023, at the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road.



()



Some kin of the sufferer tried to realize access to the crime scene, however issues temporarily escalated, and one particular person punched an SAPD officer in the face. The particular person used to be arrested by the police. McManus mentioned that the circle of relatives pleaded with SAPD to liberate the person who assaulted the officer, however this used to be no longer conceivable.

Media individuals have been additionally assaulted at the scene, together with a 12 photographer who used to be driven and any other photographer who used to be punched. SAPD may just no longer ascertain if any person will face fees for the attacks as they didn’t witness them.

The investigation is ongoing.

San Antonio police are set to offer information on an East Side taking pictures Saturday afternoon.



Also on

Copyright 2023 by – All rights reserved.