19 Top-Rated Hotels in Oklahoma City

Often referred to as OKC, Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and replete with fine hotels to choose from. Your choice of hotel may depend on your reason for visiting and be determined by where you want to stay in the city.
For a full taste of the culinary scene and many attractions in central downtown, Bricktown entertainment district is one of the best places to stay in Oklahoma City. Alongside sporting venues like the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and Chesapeake Energy Arena, numerous top hotels line the streets, surrounded by local restaurants and fashionable boutiques. In this energetic and exciting part of town, other walkable attractions include the Myriad Botanical Gardens and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
North of Bricktown entertainment district, stately hotels and affordable lodging are found closer to institutions like the OU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, as well as the aesthetic and eye-catching State Capitol campus. For rodeos and horse shows, and the many festivals and events at the OK Fair State Park on the western edge of the city, hotels close to the fairgrounds make for an easy visit. If being close to the airport is a high priority, hotels on Meridian Avenue offer some of your best options.
Note: Some businesses may be temporarily closed due to recent global health and safety issues.
Best Hotels in Downtown OKC
1. Colcord Hotel
This century-old hotel is adjacent to Myriad Botanical Gardens and evokes a sense of the early 1900s, when it was first constructed. Don’t let its age fool you, though, as it provides an upscale stay and modern amenities.
The timelessness of this four-star hotel greets guests as they pass by the marble columns that adorn the lobby, and the classiness continues with a wide range of ornate guest rooms and suites. The hotel offers deluxe and corner rooms, as well as suites with high ceilings and spa bathtubs. Colcord Hotel also features an enticing romance package for couples interested in a special weekend.
The Colcord’s downtown location adds to the popularity of this classic hotel on the National Register of Historic Places, and some of the best restaurants and evening entertainment in downtown OKC is within easy walking distance. On the first floor of the Colcord, the American fare found at Flint restaurant features local ingredients and seasonal menu items. The neighboring Devon Energy Building also features great restaurants nearby, including dinner with a view at Vast Restaurant on the 49th floor.
Address: 15 N Robinson Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
The 21C Museum Hotel is a luxury hotel lined with artistic works. The hotel encompasses an art gallery, a world-class kitchen, and one of the best places to stay in downtown Oklahoma City. Rotating displays and permanent art exhibits adorn all the open spaces, and creative programming and events often fill the activity calendar at 21c Museum Hotel.
The 135 guest rooms at the hotel range from deluxe double queens to luxury loft suites. The hotel also features more than 14,000 square feet of exhibition space throughout the facility, which was originally a Ford Model-T plant more than a century ago. In current times, this manufacturing history lends the 21C Museum its high ceilings and open architecture.
The on-site Mary Eddy’s Kitchen is operated by an award-winning chef who serves up imaginative entrees and appetizers alongside a colorful and inviting atmosphere that matches the pallet of the rest of the hotel. Spa services are also available at this four-star accommodation, including Swedish, prenatal, and deep-tissue massage.
Address: 900 W Main Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
The Skirvin is a towering downtown landmark and one of the best places to stay in Oklahoma City, and it has provided an upscale place to stay for over a century. With modern amenities and elegant decor, this historic and pet-friendly hotel features over 200 guest rooms with extra special details, including high thread-count linens, granite vanities, and separate tubs and showers.
The common spaces and lobby of The Skirvin Hilton stand out, with high ceilings and ornate furnishings, giving a sense of the hotel’s history. Thanks to its elegant interior, the Skirvin is popular for wedding events and honeymoons.
The Skirvin is also frequented by foodies in Oklahoma City thanks to the award-winning Park Avenue Grill on-site. This first-class restaurant on the first floor features a beautiful naturally lit setting, live music, and menus for all three meals of the day. Similarly, the hotel’s Red Piano Lounge offers quick bites and a new performance on the keys every Tuesday through Saturday.
4. Homewood Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City-Bricktown
Presiding over Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City, this popular hotel has an unbeatable location. Stores, restaurants, and evening entertainment are all within a short walk. And the hotel itself offers various suites to spend the night.
Arguably, the best suite is the one-king studio overlooking the ballpark. This provides awesome game action right from the room. Alongside the view, this spacious studio space also provides ample room to spread out some luggage.
Standard amenities at Homewood Suites include free and fast Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, and large flat-screen TVs in each room. This pet-friendly hotel also has dog accommodations available.
5. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown
This Holiday Inn Express is a relatively new hotel in Bricktown and is ideal for all types of travel, including business, family trips, and special romantic weekends. The great downtown location lends to this variety of overnight visits, and guests can access restaurants, sporting venues, shops, museums, and corporate business offices within a short walk or quick commute.
After enjoying the complimentary breakfast bar at Holiday Inn, a few of the many places to visit in the surrounding area include the Oklahoma City Zoo, Myriad Botanical Gardens, and Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Address: 101 E Main Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
This Hilton Garden Inn is near the Homewood Suites in Bricktown, overlooking Bricktown Ballpark. The hotel offers over 150 rooms split between either single kings or double queens. A select few rooms have excellent views overlooking the outfield of the ballpark.
Alongside an affordable value, the hotel is increasingly popular thanks to its downtown location. Other sporting events are held at the nearby Paycom Center, home to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Several notable restaurants are also nearby, as well as a plethora of local shopping options.
In the vibrant Bricktown neighborhood, this Hampton Inn & Suites is surrounded by local restaurants, shops, and entertaining things to do. The Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home to the triple-A OKC Dodgers, is easily heard from the Hampton Inn & Suites, with some rooms overlooking the baseball diamond. Other area attractions including the American Banjo Museum and an abundance of nightlife a short walk away. Offering over 200 guest rooms and suites, this Hampton Inn features a large hot breakfast bar and plenty of space for a family meal.
Address: 300 E Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Offering extended-stay rates in the heart of Bricktown, this award-winning hotel is perfect for extended business trips, family vacations, and casual weekends. And overall, it has more space to spread out luggage.
This reputable hotel borders the scenic Bricktown Canal and is surrounded by many great restaurants catering towards all appetites in the family. It features large studios and two-bedroom suites. A few special amenities in select rooms include fireplaces, balconies, and full kitchens. And an enticing outdoor pool at the Residence Inn invites guests to cool off during summer stays.
Address: 400 E Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
On the northern edge of Bricktown and bordering the Business District, this boutique accommodation features chic and trendy guest rooms and common areas. Rooms range from king guest rooms to bi-level suites with sweeping city views.
The signature beds and linens of Aloft Oklahoma City almost guarantee a great night’s sleep, and the large bathrooms and private soaking tubs add to the convenience and pampering of each stay.
The facility features a full fitness center, including free weights, making Aloft a great option for those interested in keeping an exercise routine.
Address: 209 N Walnut Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
This Hyatt Place has already earned a great reputation for contemporary furnishings and stellar customer service. The hotel is also surrounded by restaurants, shops, and many fun things to do in the Bricktown entertainment district.
All 134 guest rooms at Hyatt Place feature partitioned sleeping areas and great views of the city, especially on the higher floors of the hotel. Made-to-order breakfasts come with each stay at this pet-friendly accommodation, and this affordable lodging is also one of the closest hotels to the Oklahoma City Zoo, at just under five miles away.
Address: 20 Russell M. Perry Ave, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
11. Renaissance Oklahoma City Convention Center Hotel
With skywalk access to the Cox Convention Center, this Renaissance Inn is very popular for those attending a big event from out of town. Situated in the heart of Bricktown, this pet-friendly hotel is also popular for anyone looking to enjoy the culture and activity found in downtown OKC.
The hotel features a full-service spa, fitness facility, and well-kept indoor pool. The Renaissance also prides itself on providing a convenient stay, with two different in-house dining options available on the first floor.
Address: 10 N Broadway Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
1. Ambassador Hotel Oklahoma City, Autograph Collection
In midtown Oklahoma City, this four-star accommodation features spacious rooms, elegant decorations, and a unique sense of style that adds to the experience of visiting the city. Ranging from classic queens to Ambassador suites with a stone soaking tub, all guest rooms at the Ambassador feature big windows, luxurious bedding, and a contemporary motif.
Catering towards couples, the hotel’s first-floor Café Cuvée is known for its romantic offerings and decadent fare. After a meal or to cap off the evening, the Ambassador Hotel’s rooftop space is open late for beautiful nighttime views of the OKC skyline.
Address: 1200 N Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
2. Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Downtown Medical Center
Embassy Suites is the closest hotel to the State Capitol and other major institutions, including the OU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital. It’s also one of the nicest places to stay in the city.
The hotel features suites exclusively, with separate living and sleeping areas in each room. And the modern decor of the Embassy Suites invites comfort the moment guests check into their suite. The complimentary cooked-to-order breakfast is a big draw for this accommodating hotel, as is the well-kept pool and fitness area.
The inviting Bricktown neighborhood is a short commute from Embassy Suites, featuring an abundant selection of first-class restaurants and unique storefronts. Guests at the hotel often take advantage of the complimentary shuttle system, which takes passengers anywhere within three miles of the hotel. A few recommended tourist attractions within the shuttle’s perimeter include the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
Address: 741 N Phillips Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
On Meridian Avenue and only 10 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport, this Wyndham Garden is popular for business travel, family vacations, and anyone interested in an affordable and reliable hotel. The indoor pool at the Wyndham is popular with kids and perfect for adults to lounge around, and the Canteen Café and Grill at the hotel is great for a quick bite or full family meal. Not far from the city center, the State Fairgrounds are also only a short drive away.
The Wyndham Garden offers decent rates, with the accommodations and cleanliness of this pet-friendly accommodation exceeding expectations. Each room at the Wyndham Garden features a modern design, and the available conference and meeting space allows plenty of room to host big events and weddings. After any stay, a complimentary on-demand airport shuttle helps guests return home with ease.
Address: 2101 S Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
2. Embassy Suites by Hilton Oklahoma City Will Rogers Airport
This Embassy Suites is one of the best hotels near the Will Rogers World Airport. It offers an incredible value for the space and service that comes with each stay. The hotel has exclusively two-room suites with designated work spaces, sleeper sofas, and granite vanities.
The accommodations at the Embassy Suites are ideal for business travelers or anyone else interested in a little extra room. An airport shuttle is available on demand, and one of the biggest draws of this reputable hotel is the complimentary made-to-order breakfast that starts each day.
Address: 2101 S Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Hyatt Place is a great hotel for those looking to stay close to the runways. It has an available airport shuttle to pick up and drop off guests at the nearby Will Rogers World Airport. Offering a variety of rooms, each with sleeper sofas and partitioned sleeping areas, the hotel also includes features like wraparound couches enabling extra relaxation.
The complimentary breakfast bar is well used at the hotel, especially before guests venture into the rest of the city and downtown less than 10 miles away.
Address: 1818 S Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
For easy shopping opportunities in Oklahoma City, the Penn Square Mall is less than a mile from the Renaissance Waterford Hotel. Overnight spaces at this four-star accommodation range from contemporary guest rooms to stylized suites, each featuring modern artwork on the walls and comfortable furnishings throughout.
The Renaissance Waterford Hotel is also surrounded by golf courses and quick commutes to other top attractions, including the Science Museum Oklahoma and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Address: 6300 Waterford Boulevard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
North of the downtown district and close to area attractions like the State Capitol, Penn Square Mall, and Oklahoma City Zoo, this cheap hotel delivers on a reliable stay and spacious accommodations. The hotel features modern rooms and large suites, some with in-room Jacuzzis, and the free continental breakfast at the Holiday Inn is a great way to start a day of exploring the many surrounding attractions. Equipped with free weights, ellipticals, and other workout machines, this hotel is also great for those guests who like to keep an exercise plan.
Address: 4501 SW 15th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
For the closest accommodations to the OK State Fair Park, this Comfort Suites features affordable rooms and a clean facility. Whether attending a sports event, an OKC Auto Show, or an American Quarter Horse World Championship, this Comfort Suites can get you to the fairgrounds in a few short minutes.
With a great overnight rate, this affordable hotel in Oklahoma City features a nice, wide-open lobby, granite vanities in every bathroom, and an inviting indoor pool to burn off some extra energy in the evening.
Address: 4220 W I 40 Service Road, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma