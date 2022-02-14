19 Top-Rated Hotels in Oklahoma City

Often referred to as OKC, Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and replete with fine hotels to choose from. Your choice of hotel may depend on your reason for visiting and be determined by where you want to stay in the city.

For a full taste of the culinary scene and many attractions in central downtown, Bricktown entertainment district is one of the best places to stay in Oklahoma City. Alongside sporting venues like the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and Chesapeake Energy Arena, numerous top hotels line the streets, surrounded by local restaurants and fashionable boutiques. In this energetic and exciting part of town, other walkable attractions include the Myriad Botanical Gardens and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

North of Bricktown entertainment district, stately hotels and affordable lodging are found closer to institutions like the OU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, as well as the aesthetic and eye-catching State Capitol campus. For rodeos and horse shows, and the many festivals and events at the OK Fair State Park on the western edge of the city, hotels close to the fairgrounds make for an easy visit. If being close to the airport is a high priority, hotels on Meridian Avenue offer some of your best options.

Note: Some businesses may be temporarily closed due to recent global health and safety issues.