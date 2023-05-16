19-year-old arrested in slaying of teenager in southeast Dallas, police say

Tragedy struck on Monday night time in southeast Dallas when a 17-year-old was once fatally shot.

Police gained a choice at roughly 9 p.m. and arrived on the 7900 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way the place they discovered the sufferer mendacity at the flooring with a gunshot wound.

The deceased sufferer has been known as Camyron Gaines and died after being transported to the medical institution.

Police have arrested Lorenzo Torres, 19, in reference to the taking pictures and charged him with homicide.

Torres is lately being held at Dallas County Jail and has no longer but been assigned a bond. It isn’t recognized whether or not he has an lawyer.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and extra information will probably be launched because it turns into to be had.

Sadly, this isn’t the primary such incident in the realm. Last month, a 49-year-old guy was once additionally fatally shot in the similar block, and in May 2022, a 58-year-old guy was once pistol-whipped and fatally shot.