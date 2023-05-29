19-year-old fatally shot in South Miami-Dade neighborhood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A sad capturing incident that left a tender guy lifeless has police in seek of the perpetrators in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue groups arrived on the scene positioned in the Princeton neighborhood, particularly Southwest 260th Terrace and one hundred and thirtieth Avenue, on Saturday night time in reaction to the tragic match.

The police investigation printed that an issue that passed off in entrance of a place of dwelling the place a meeting used to be going down escalated right into a combat at round 10 p.m, all the way through which firearms have been drawn and discharged, a number of occasions placing 19-year-old Derek Houston Jr. who later died. A girl who declined to spot herself or have her face on digicam printed, “They shot and killed the love of my life.”

Neighbors shared that there used to be a birthday party occurring in the yard of the home in entrance of the place the photographs rang out. Caught by way of marvel, a witness recounted, “Out of nowhere, just multiple shots, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.’ I said, Oh, my God. I know that’s not fireworks.” Unfortunately, the topics chargeable for the crime fled in an unknown course, leaving space citizens shaken up.

The sufferer used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene by way of first responders, leaving the witness who spoke with 7News to mention, “He kept me out of trouble. I tried to keep him out of trouble.” The police have introduced an investigation to trace down the topics accountable.

Anyone with information in regards to the capturing or the topics’ whereabouts is instructed to touch Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers on 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you’ll at all times stay nameless, and you can be eligible for a praise of as much as $5,000.

