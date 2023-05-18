2 Air Force leaders on breaking barriers and inspiring positive change





In a up to date CBS News function, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and Chief Master (*2*) of the Air Force JoAnne Bass mentioned the stumbling blocks they have got confronted as the primary folks to carry their respective roles. Despite their achievements, each leaders recognize that they nonetheless come upon demanding situations associated with range and illustration inside the army.

During the interview, Norah O’Donnell spoke with Gen. Brown and Chief Bass about their stories emerging throughout the ranks of the Air Force and how they hope to encourage positive change at some point. As trailblazers of their box, they’re dedicated to breaking down barriers and selling inclusivity each inside the Air Force and past.

Given the importance in their contributions to the army and the historical nature in their roles, it's important for people to stay knowledgeable about their development.