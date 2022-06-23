2 arrested after taking toddler to ER with critical injuries: Clearwater PD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 2-year-old woman is in critical situation, and her mom and the mom’s boyfriend are in jail going through costs for neglect and abuse, Clearwater Police mentioned on Thursday morning.

According to arrest information, the toddler was introduced to an ER simply after 2 a.m. on Wednesday with accidents that included extreme bruises to her face, brow, neck and chest, in addition to inner accidents that included a linear fracture to her head, clavicle and leg.

Records mentioned the younger woman’s head harm was extreme sufficient to trigger an inner mind bleed.

The sufferer was initially taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, the place employees referred to as the police, and was later transferred to St. Joseph’s in Tampa the place she stays in critical situation.

Police arrested the woman’s mom Cheyenne Gray, 21, and her boyfriend Cameron Taylor, 21. Both are charged with youngster neglect leading to nice bodily hurt and Taylor is charged with aggravated youngster abuse.

According to information, when questioned concerning the accidents Taylor provided a number of totally different tales together with the kid falling off a mattress, falling off the bathroom and the kid falling face-first into the carpet when he was holding her between his legs and misplaced his grip.

Police mentioned Taylor additionally informed detectives he had to “hold her (the victim’s) neck tight” when he washed her hair which precipitated thumbprint marks on her neck.

Police mentioned the accidents occurred to the toddler greater than per week earlier than she was taken to the ER. According to police, Gray mentioned she did not search speedy medical consideration as a result of she “knew it would make her look like an abusive mother.”

Arrest information present that Taylor despatched texts to Gray that confirmed photos of the accidents the toddler sustained whereas in his care. Taylor completed the interview with detectives by saying he was “not aware of his own strength and didn’t mean to abuse the child,” information present.

Gray and Taylor each stay in jail as of Thursday morning.