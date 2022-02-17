2 Big Rig Crashes Shutdown Parts Of Interstate-35E In Denton – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of traffic, in both directions, are shutdown along Interstate-35E in Denton after two separate semi tractor-trailer crashes.

In one incident, on the northbound side of the highway near Dallas Drive, an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned. Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the rig, but their condition isn’t known at this time. The northbound lanes are closed and the overturned tractor trailer isn’t expected to be up righted and removed until well after morning rush hour.

A separate semi crash happened on the southbound side of I-35E near the Lillian Miller exit. Lanes of traffic were closed there but no injuries were reported. By about 4:45 a.m. officials reported that one lane was open, but that the crash had caused a fuel spill and that HazMat teams would have to clean and clear the scene.