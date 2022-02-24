2 Chainz Releases Visual For “Kingpen Ghostwriter” Featuring Lil Baby

2 Chainz has released the visual for his Lil Baby assisted track “Kingpen Ghostwriter” off his latest album Dope Don’t Sell Itself.

Recently 2 Chainz dropped his latest album Dope Don’t Sell Itself with Def Jam and of course got the City of Atlanta involved in his rollout. As the new Creative Director for Krystals, he had to take over an Atlanta location and let the people pull up to check out his Yeezy truck, win prizes and hear his new album.

Of course, one of the first standout tracks featured fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby. Lil Baby is the undisputed feature king right now and is in high demand. While he tries to be selective on who he works with, recently Nicki Minaj scored two different songs with him plus this new feature with 2 Chainz.

As of right now, Lil Baby has not missed with anything he has touched and promised his upcoming album is almost done. The Buddah Bless-produced track isn’t the first time the pair has worked together, but is quickly becoming one of their best collaborations yet.

2 Chainz’s seventh studio album Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out now and you can watch the video for “Kingpen Ghostwriter” below.