2 dead, 1 critically injured after fears of gunshots prompt trampling at Rochester, NY, concert, police say

(*1*) Police tape stays at the flooring out of doors of the Main Street Armory on March 6, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y. Lauren Petracca/AP

Officers responding to the incident discovered a couple of injured people; alternatively, an investigation later discovered none of the wounds had been in step with gunshot wounds.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Adams wrote in a observation. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Three other folks had been transported by the use of ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital after the incident, the place a 33-year-old feminine died from her accidents, officers mentioned.

A 2d individual died on Monday, in step with the Rochester Police Department.

One sufferer stays in crucial, life-threatening situation, police mentioned. An further six other folks had been transported through personal car to native hospitals with non-life-threatening accidents.

Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes carried out at Rochester’s Main Street Armory, which has a capability of 5,000 attendees, on Sunday evening.

At 12:11 a.m., GloRilla tweeted, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

The incident follows a perilous 2021 crowd overwhelm incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld pageant in Houston, Texas. Ten concertgoers died following the Nov. 5, 2021, incident and masses had been injured, which ended in a couple of proceedings towards Scott.

