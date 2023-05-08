2 dead, 1 hospitalized after driver runs red light in Lake Wales, police say

A sad coincidence took place in Lake Wales, Florida on Monday, ensuing in two fatalities and one individual hospitalized. According to the Lake Wales Police Department, Aljerume Brooks, 40, was once riding a white 2017 Cadillac north on U.S. Highway 27 round 2:51 a.m. when he failed to forestall at a red light. As a end result, the Cadillac collided with a 2009 Kalmar Industries semi-truck automobile owned by means of Florida’s Natural and pushed by means of Dewey Hadden, 62, who thankfully was once unhurt in the crash.

The occupants of the Cadillac weren’t as fortunate. Brooks was once transported to a close-by sanatorium with non-life-threatening accidents, whilst Gary Faniel Jr., 24, and Javarcea Morton, 23, unfortunately misplaced their lives. The coincidence scene pressured the closure of a few sections of the freeway till 11:15 a.m. whilst police proceed their investigation.