2 dead, 19 hurt including numerous pedestrians in crash in Lincoln, Neb.

Two folks had been lifeless and 19 had been delivered to hospitals after a crash in Lincoln, Nebraska early Monday, police stated. Of the 19, many had been pedestrians and at the very least one was in crucial situation, police added.

The 2 fatalities had been females who had been in one of many automobiles concerned, police stated. Each died on the scene.

Few particulars had been out there however CBS Lincoln affiliate KOLN-TV reports it appeared three automobiles had been concerned.

