2 dead, 3 missing after 2 boats collide in Georgia

Two people are dead and three are missing following a collision between two boats in Georgia on Saturday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said. Four others were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“According to witnesses, two center console boats carrying a total of nine passengers, six in one vessel and three in the other, were traveling in opposite directions when they collided,” Georgia DNR said in a statement.

A 37-year-old white male and two “early 20-year-old white males” remain missing, the Coast Guard said. All three were last seen wearing board shorts and no shirts, according to the Coast Guard.

The identities of the two who died have not yet been released.

The four other people were rescued and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Georgia DNR said. The Coast Guard said one person is in “good condition.” No other information on their injuries was given. One person with an apparent leg injury had to be hoisted out of the water by a helicopter, according to video released by the Coast Guard.

The collision happened around 10: 30 a.m. “on the Wilmington River near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center docks where Richardson Creek and the Wilmington River meet in Chatham County,” Georgia DNR said. The Coast Guard said it was notified of the crash by a good Samaritan at 10:42 a.m.

The Coast Guard, DNR, Chatham County Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and Chatham Emergency Services are continuing to search for the three missing boaters.

Georgia DNR is investigating the crash.