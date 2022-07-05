2 dead in New Port Richey apartment fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two individuals died in two alarm fire at an apartment constructing in New Port Richey early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at The Park at Ashley Place residences in New Port Richey, simply after midnight on July 4. Firefighters mentioned heavy smoke and flames have been coming from the second ground of the constructing.

Firefighters have been alerted of the likelihood that two individuals have been trapped inside. Pasco Fire Rescue mentioned firefighters ran upstairs the place they discovered one grownup and one youngster. They pulled them out of the fire and commenced trying lifesaving measures.

According to officers, each victims have been rushed to native hospitals, the place they have been later died.

Investigators from Pasco Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Pasco Sheriff’s Office mentioned the reason for the fire is below investigation.