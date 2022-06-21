2 deputies disciplined after Bob Saget death investigation

ORLANDO — Two Florida deputies have every been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comic Bob Saget’s death earlier than his household was alerted, officers stated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the 2 deputies have been every suspended for 81 hours with out pay.

“This case highlights how important it is to allow detectives in death investigations the time to ensure next of kin notifications are made before that information is disseminated to the public,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina stated in an announcement. “The deputies acknowledged their wrongdoing and were disciplined for their actions.”

One of the deputies instructed his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, after which the brother posted the information on social media, based on an investigation report. The different deputy, who was off-duty and never concerned within the death investigation, instructed his neighbor about Saget’s passing, officers stated.

Saget, 65, was discovered by a lodge safety officer on the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 after he had failed to take a look at of the lodge and his household had requested for a well-being test. A health worker later decided that the “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” star had died from an unintentional blow to the top, possible from a backward fall.