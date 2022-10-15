2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters during Florida road rage incident, sheriff says

article

Two fathers are accused of taking pictures each other’s younger daughters during an obvious road rage incident in Florida.

William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, are each dealing with tried homicide costs for the incident that unfolded close to Jacksonville on Oct. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office mentioned.

According to an arrest report, Hale and Allison have been driving in separate autos with their households after they had a driving dispute. Witnesses instructed deputies that the 2 males have been “brake checking each other” and seemed to be in a “cat and mouse” recreation whereas driving erratically on US Highway 1.

Deputies mentioned they spoke to Hale, who was driving a black Dodge Ram. They mentioned Hale instructed them he was concerned in a road rage incident with a Nissan Murano, pushed by Allison.

The report states that Hale and his household have been driving again to Georgia from Jacksonville when Allison reportedly tried to run him off the road. Someone in Allison’s car started flipping off Hale after which somebody in Hale’s truck threw a water bottle into Allison’s car, the report said.

Moments later, the report says Hale mentioned he heard a “pow” and his 5-year-old daughter was shot within the leg.

He then says he grabbed his pistol and fired “everything that was in the clip” at Allison’s car. One of the rounds struck Allison’s 14-year-old daughter within the backseat, who suffered a collapsed lung, the report said.

Both drivers then discovered a regulation enforcement officer who was parked on the facet of the road and pulled over. During a news convention, (*2*) that when each males obtained out of their autos, they started combating and a deputy needed to break them up. Both males have been arrested.

“There could’ve been two dead kids cause of two stupid grown men,” Sheriff Leeper mentioned.