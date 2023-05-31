2 human trafficking victims rescued by HCSO, more victims possible

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office just lately reported that two victims of human trafficking were rescued in Tampa.

According to HCSO, a 20-year-old lady had met Roannil Fentress, 31, via a well-liked courting app. Fentress allegedly lured her from Jacksonville to Tampa and coerced her into the intercourse business. The survivor was once compelled handy over keep an eye on of her profits and her lifestyles to Fentress, incomes round $1,000 an afternoon. When she failed to satisfy her gross sales quota, investigators say Fentress bodily and sexually abused her. On May 24, each Fentress and the sufferer answered to an escort commercial as a part of an undercover investigation. After detectives had been ready to touch the survivor, who admitted she was once being trafficked, Fentress was once taken into custody and the survivor is now receiving toughen. Fentress has a felony historical past with 19 prison fees and 3 prison convictions. He is being charged with human trafficking, deriving proceeds from prostitution, and forcing someone else into prostitution.

The 2d lady was once victimized by Vanzini Hansell, 42, for 15 years. HCSO reported that she suffered an excessive amount of violence and trauma by the hands of Hansell and was once often stripped-searched for any valuables she can have been concealing. Doctors speculate that Hansell would possibly have time and again punched her within the abdomen to terminate a suspected being pregnant. The survivor was once crushed once more on May 25 and went to Tampa General Hospital for remedy, main deputies to spot her as a human trafficking sufferer with the Human Trafficking Squad. Hansell was once arrested in Pasco County and is anticipating extradition to Hillsborough County to stand fees. Hansell is being charged with human trafficking, deriving proceeds, forcing some other to turn into a prostitute, and prison battery.

HCSO

Investigators suspect there is also different victims of each Fentress and Hansell. HCSO has asked any individual who is aware of a sufferer or was once a sufferer of both of those males to touch them straight away at 1-855-FLA-SAFE.