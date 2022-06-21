2 injured, 1 critically in St. Petersburg boat crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue stated two folks had been injured, one critically, in a boat crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, the boat crash occurred round 3 p.m. close to 4th Avenue North and Sunset Drive North. First responders stated the 15-foot flat boat collided with the rocks and seawall close to that intersection.

Two folks had been on the boat on the time of the crash. One of these folks was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is in important situation. The different particular person on the boat was handled for minor accidents.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the crash.