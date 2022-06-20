2 killed, 2 injured in Highlands County crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old woman from Lakeland and a 53-year-old girl from north Florida had been killed in a crash in Highlands County on Sunday night time, in accordance with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred close to the intersection of State Road 70 and County Road 721 at 10:35 p.m.

Troopers mentioned the crash concerned two sedans. The first was pushed by a 64-year-old man with a 41-year-old girl and a 15-year-old woman because the passengers; all from Lakeland.

The different sedan was pushed by a 53-year-old girl from Fort White, Florida. She was the one particular person inside that automobile.

Troopers mentioned the primary sedan was touring west on State Road 70 when the motive force slowed and made a u-turn, blocking the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The second sedan was additionally touring west on State Road 70, behind the primary automobile. Troopers mentioned when the primary sedan made the u-turn, the entrance of the second sedan crashed into the rear left of the primary.

After the crash, the primary automobile rotated and got here to a relaxation on the paved shoulder of SR 70. The 15-year-old passenger was ejected and pronounced lifeless on the scene.

The second automobile rotated and crashed right into a guardrail earlier than it got here to a relaxation on the shoulder of SR 70. The driver was later pronounced lifeless at a medical middle.

Troopers mentioned the 64-year-old man and the 41-year-old girl in the primary automobile sustained minor accidents. They had been each carrying seatbelts. Troopers mentioned the 15-year-old passenger was not carrying a seatbelt.

The driver of the second automobile was additionally carrying a seatbelt, in accordance with troopers.

The crash stays underneath investigation.