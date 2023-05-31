2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Two men have died and two others have been injured as a result of a shooting that happened in central North Carolina on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities. The Fayetteville Police Department stated that they responded to a call reporting the shooting before 3:30 a.m, and found four victims at the scene, all of whom were men. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for medical treatment. As of the issuing of the news release by the police department on Wednesday morning, the condition of one of the injured victims was not life-threatening, but the other was in critical condition.

FPD officers responded to the 700 block of Rembrandt Dr to reports of a shooting. Officers located 4 males suffering from gunshot wounds. 2 males were pronounced dead on the scene. 1 male victim is in critical condition and the other male victim has non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/j8rqlgZ9hv — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) May 31, 2023

The suspects have not been apprehended yet, and the police have not provided any information related to the same. An active investigation into the incident is currently underway, and the police department has requested anyone with any information regarding the crime to report tips to Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565. News has contacted the Fayetteville Police Department for further information and updates on the investigation and will update the story accordingly.