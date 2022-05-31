2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash

DALLAS – Two folks died in a fiery rollover crash in a single day in Dallas.
First responders had been referred to as to the scene on the service street of Woodall Rodgers Freeway close to Routh Avenue in Downtown Dallas round 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Once they arrived, they discovered a white Mercedes SUV on hearth.
Dallas sheriff’s deputies imagine the motive force of the Mercedes was rushing and hit the again of one other automotive. The Mercedes flipped and hit a bridge help earlier than bursting into flames.
A person and girl contained in the SUV died within the crash. Members of the family mentioned Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former TCU star Jeff Gladney was a kind of victims.
“We’re devastated to be taught of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts exit to his household, pals and all who’re mourning this super loss,” the Cardinals mentioned in an announcement.
Nobody within the second automobile was harm.