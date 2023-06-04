There was a fatal plane crash in Tupelo, Mississippi on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The small plane caught fire near an airport. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting from News. Activate notifications now to be the first to know.
2 killed in Mississippi plane crash
