2 legendary rock giants will be performing in San Antonio this September

An thrilling musical match awaits this September as Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes are set to mesmerize audiences with their largest hits. The live performance will happen on the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall at 8 PM on September 2.

Yngwie Malmsteen is a legendary title in the sector of steel tune identified for his neo-classical taste and technical skills. He accomplished good fortune together with his first solo album, “Rising Force”, which is regarded as the blueprint for neoclassical rock genres, incomes him a Grammy nomination for perfect rock instrumental efficiency.

Glenn Hughes, popularly known as the “Voice of Rock”, is identified for his paintings with rock greats, Deep Purple. Hughes will commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the acclaimed “Burn” album and captivate audiences with vintage Deep Purple songs, for a in point of fact nostalgic revel in.

Before gaining immense reputation, Glenn Hughes was once a part of the a success band, Trapeze. The band’s early 70s’ albums like “Trapeze”, “Medusa”, and “You Are The Music… We’re Just The Band”, have spell binding melodies and rhythms.

Tickets for this bizarre musical night get started at best $45. Interested fans should purchase tickets on-line at tobincenter.org, by way of telephone (210) 223-8624, or in particular person at The Tobin Center Box Office, at 100 Auditorium Circle.