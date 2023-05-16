2 men attempting to capture ducks from Plantation home accused of beating homeowner when told to leave property – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In Plantation, Florida, tensions flared up between a homeowner and two men over taking pictures ducks in the community, ensuing within the homeowner being injured. Art Cosgrove was once within his home at the nook of Northwest 93rd Avenue and seventeenth boulevard, when he noticed the 2 men try to capture ducks on his garden. He faced them and demanded that they leave his property, however issues briefly escalated. One of the men hit Cosgrove at the jaw, inflicting him a black eye and lacerated head. The men arrived in a truck with nets and picked up one duck from Cosgrove’s backyard. The homeowner has filed a record with the Plantation Police and plans to press fees. Despite the incident, the City of Plantation said that they wouldn’t permit the elimination of ducks from personal houses, and Cosgrove’s HOA didn’t authorize the men to capture ducks.

(*2*)

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper to your inbox