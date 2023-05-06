2 men dead in N. Houston shooting

HOUSTON – Two men have misplaced their lives because of a shooting that came about in north Houston on Friday. Houston police file that they’ve arrived on the scene of the incident situated in the 8200 block of Fulton St. Upon arrival, they came upon that two men were fatally shot.

North officer at a shooting scene 8200 Fulton. Two grownup men deceased on the scene. Suspects fled in a Grey SUV. 202

pic.twitter.com/ENamUSSeS0 May 5, 2023

According to HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson, the shooting came about at roughly 6 p.m. and concerned 4 folks in the parking space enticing in some type of transaction. It used to be reported that one of the crucial men pulled out a rifle and shot two of the opposite folks prior to the rest two fled from the scene in a gray SUV.

The Houston Police Department is continuous to analyze this incident.