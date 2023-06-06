2 men shot at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men have been shot at a West Side apartment complicated early Tuesday morning and have been taken to a space health center. Officers gained phrase of 2 other folks wounded round 12:15 a.m. and straight away answered to the Westwood Plaza Apartments, situated within the 2600 block of Westward Drive, now not some distance from Military Drive and Highway 90. Both men, who have been a person in his 30s and a person in his 40s, have been shot within the leg when they went to test on anyone at any other development within the residences.

While coming near the opposite development, the suspect walked out of any other unit and puzzled them prior to firing a number of gunshots. The wounded men have been taken via ambulance to University Hospital the place they have been anticipated to recuperate in keeping with the newest replace. The suspect fled on foot and has now not been discovered, police stated. The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered to the decision.

The investigation into the taking pictures is ongoing, and the government are but to seek out the suspect. This is a growing tale, and we can replace our readers when extra information turns into to be had.

