2 men steal nearly $50K in goods in string of New York City Fridge No More burglaries

The crime spree began on Friday, December 17, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the location on East 23rd Street in Manhattan.
Authorities say the two men made off with three Aarow Bikes and batteries, three MacBook Airs, an iPad and a Zoom Bike valued at a total of $10,600.
That same night, the men also struck a Fridge No More on Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, stealing three Ninebot scooters valued at a total of $3,000.
Police say between December 28 and January 29, the same men hit the following locations in a similar manner:
–885 Grand Street, stealing three Ninebot scooters, one Aero Bike, two e-bike batteries and an Apple laptop valued at a total of $3,720.
–103 Norfolk Street, stealing three electric bikes and a MacBook Airs valued at a total of $8,700.
–885 Grand Street, stealing two scooters, an e-bike and an Apple notebook valued at a total of $4,500.
–76 North 4th Street, stealing an Espin e-bike, two Arrow Bikes, a Zebra charger and a MacBook valued at a total of $5,731.
–45-02 11th Street, stealing a MacBook valued at $1,000.
–52-22 Roosevelt Avenue, stealing two MacBook Air, an iPad Air, a I-Home Speaker and two e-bike batteries valued at a total of $1,700.
–31-12 38 Avenue, stealing two scooters, two MacBooks, an iPad and a Ninebot scooter valued at a total of $4,850.
— 60 Freeman Street, stealing an iPad, a MacBook Air and an e-bike valued at $5,000.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
