$2 million relic stolen and angel statue beheaded at church in New York City: “Heinous act of disrespect”

Police say somebody busted into the altar at a New York Metropolis church, stole a $2 million gold relic and eliminated the pinnacle from a statue of an angel in some unspecified time in the future late final week. The incident occurred between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and four p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church, referred to as the “Notre Dame” of Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

“All of us simply thought {that a} sacred house would by no means be violated,” Rev. Frank Tumino, the church’s pastor, informed CBS New York.

This picture offered by the New York Metropolis Police Division exhibits a lacking tabernacle and broken angel statue in St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood in New York, which was stolen between Thursday, Could 26, 2022 and Saturday, Could 28, 2022. / AP



The church was closed for development on the time. Digicam recordings from the church’s safety system had been additionally stolen, the church’s pastor mentioned.

The Diocese of Brooklyn referred to as it “a brazen crime of disrespect and hate.”

The diocese mentioned the thief or thieves minimize via a metallic protecting casing and made off with a tabernacle relationship to the church’s opening within the 1890s.

The tabernacle, a field containing Holy Communion gadgets, was manufactured from 18-carat gold and embellished with jewels, police and the diocese mentioned. It is valued at $2 million.

The diocese mentioned it’s irreplaceable due to its historic and inventive worth.

In accordance with a guidebook posted on the church’s web site, the tabernacle was in-built 1895 and restored in 1952 and 2000.

It is described as a “masterpiece and one of the costly tabernacles within the nation, guarded by its personal safety system,” which includes an “electronically operated burglar-proof protected” and one-inch thick metal plates that “fully enclose the tabernacle.

Angel statues flanking the tabernacle had been decapitated and destroyed, the diocese mentioned. A protected within the vestry, the place clergymen put together for Mass, was additionally minimize open however nothing was inside.

Holy Eucharist, bread consecrated because the physique of Christ, was taken from the tabernacle and thrown on the altar.

“That is devastating, because the Tabernacle is the central focus of our church outdoors of worship, holding the Physique of Christ, the Eucharist, which is delivered to the sick and homebound,” Rev. Tumino mentioned. “To know {that a} burglar entered essentially the most sacred house of our lovely church and took nice pains to chop right into a safety system is a heinous act of disrespect.”

The criminals minimize the sacred tabernacle out of its protecting housing. Posted by Diocese of Brooklyn on Sunday, May 29, 2022

To parishioners, it was a chunk of historical past and invaluable.

“That is such a shock. It is such an act of evil,” Sharon Dawson informed CBS New York.

One statue of an angel was destroyed and one other was broken. There are safety cameras on the church, however Tumino mentioned the DVR with the video was additionally taken.

“It needed to be somebody who knew one thing inside,” parishioner David Flowers mentioned.