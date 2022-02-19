2 Oklahoma men, teen accused of killing Enid store clerk

ENID, Okla. () – Enid police arrested two men and a teenager, all suspected of killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery on Friday.

Jose Zamarron, 18, James Parker, 21, and a 17-year-old male were all arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 34-year-old Kristopher Osburn on Friday. They are also suspected of conjoint robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to Enid police.

Zamarron and the 17 year old are also accused of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jose Zamarron

James Parker

Enid Police Department officers responded at 2:24 a.m. Friday to a reported shooting at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine.

A person had called 911 and reported hearing gunshots coming from inside the store while they were getting gasoline. The caller said prior to hearing the gunshots they saw three men go inside the store. They fled from the store upon hearing the shots, according to police.

Officers arrived and found Osburn suffering from a gunshot wound and the store robbed.

An emergency medical crew arrived at the store and tried to save Osburn, but he died at the scene.

A woman called Enid police later that morning and told officials that Parker told her he had done something bad and would likely be going away, according to police.

Maine Street Mini Mart

Detectives traveled to an apartment on East Randolph and found Parker asleep on the floor. They took him into custody and brought him to the police station for questioning.

Detectives John Cunningham and Robin Bench interviewed Parker. The suspect admitted to participating in the robbery with Zamarron and the teen, according to police.

Police located Zamarron. He was questioned about the murder and robbery.

Zamarron admitted he intentionally shot Osburn during the robbery he committed with Parker and the teen, police said.

He also confessed to a drive-by shooting on the night of Feb. 12. No one was injured in the drive-by, but a residence in the 300 block of East Illinois was damaged.

Police also interviewed the 17 year old, who also admitted to his involvement with the robbery.

Parker and the teen are also accused of first-degree murder because Osburn died from actions in the robbery that they participated in, according to officials.

Parker and Zamarron were both booked into the Garfield County Detention Center. The teen, who turns 18 in seven days, is in custody outside of Garfield County.