2 people hospitalized, 1 in custody after apartment complex fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – According to the San Antonio police, two people, one in all whom had burns, have been taken to the clinic after an apartment complex stuck hearth.

The San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) answered to the fireplace at roughly 2:20 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of E Southcross Boulevard.

SAFD firefighters have been in a position to temporarily include the fireplace inside of mins and prohibit it to only one unit.

One person was once hospitalized in severe situation with burns, whilst some other was once admitted, following an attack that transpired prior to the coming of the fireplace staff.

San Antonio police have taken one particular person into custody on the website of the twist of fate.

Fortunately, all different citizens have been in a position to flee safely, and no further accidents were reported.