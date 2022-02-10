2 people, police K-9 die after train crash involving 2 vehicles

Two people and a sheriff’s office K-9 have died following a high-speed pursuit and a train crash involving two vehicles in Nebraska on Tuesday night.Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, the suspect who initiated the chase, died on impact. The other person who died was 31-year-old Kyle Ediger, a teacher at Hampton Public Schools, the district confirmed to sister station KETV. Ediger, who worked at the school for the past nine years, was a math teacher and the Hampton boys basketball coach.”Mr. Kyle Ediger worked at Hampton Public School for the past 9 years, and was a valued and respected math teacher and coach. His unexpected death was a shock to our students and staff,” Hampton Public Schools said in a statement.Stoltenberg hit the back of a vehicle driven by Ediger that was waiting for the train, pushing the vehicle into the train. Stoltenberg, Ediger and the K-9 died on impact.Nitro was the female K-9 who died in the crash, the sheriff’s office confirmed to sister station KETV.Watch the video above for the full story.

Two people and a sheriff’s office K-9 have died following a high-speed pursuit and a train crash involving two vehicles in Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, the suspect who initiated the chase, died on impact.

The other person who died was 31-year-old Kyle Ediger, a teacher at Hampton Public Schools, the district confirmed to sister station KETV. Ediger, who worked at the school for the past nine years, was a math teacher and the Hampton boys basketball coach.

“Mr. Kyle Ediger worked at Hampton Public School for the past 9 years, and was a valued and respected math teacher and coach. His unexpected death was a shock to our students and staff,” Hampton Public Schools said in a statement.

Stoltenberg hit the back of a vehicle driven by Ediger that was waiting for the train, pushing the vehicle into the train. Stoltenberg, Ediger and the K-9 died on impact.

Aurora News-Register Kyle Ediger, a teacher at Hampton Public Schools, was killed in a train crash Tuesday night.

Nitro was the female K-9 who died in the crash, the sheriff’s office confirmed to sister station KETV.

York County sheriff’s office Nitro, a York County sheriff’s office K-9, died in the train crash involving two vehicles

Watch the video above for the full story.