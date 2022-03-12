Front Page

2 people stabbed inside New York’s Museum of Modern Art: Police

March 12, 2022
Police are nonetheless on the lookout for a suspect.

Two folks have been stabbed contained in the Museum of Fashionable Artwork in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police mentioned.

The unidentified victims have been transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in secure situation, in line with the New York Police Division.

Preliminarily, per a supply acquainted, authorities imagine a former worker got here again to the museum and stabbed two individuals who work there. It’s not believed to be a random assault.

Officers have been nonetheless on the lookout for a suspect and the investigation was ongoing, in line with police.

It is a creating story. Verify again for particulars.



