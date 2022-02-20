2 pharmacies in Dallas robbed within an hour, police say







DALLAS — Two different pharmacy locations in Dallas were robbed early Saturday and police said they believe the two incidents were related.

Police said prescription drugs were stolen in both robberies.

According to police, the first incident happened around 5:17 a.m. at a CVS Pharmacy in the 11660 block of Preston Road. Police said two suspects forced an employee to give them items before they fled.

The second robbery happened around 40 minutes later at a Walgreens in the 3400 block of McKinney Avenue. Police said a suspect, again, forced an employee to give them prescription drugs. The suspect then fled.

Further details on the incidents were not immediately released, but police said they believe the robberies were connected.





