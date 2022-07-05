2 police officers shot during Philadelphia July 4 fireworks

Videos posted on social media confirmed the chaos as crowds in Philadelphia had been fleeing the realm as fireworks went off within the distance.

WASHINGTON — Two police officers had been shot in Philadelphia Monday night time as hundreds gathered for a Fourth of July live performance and fireworks present, authorities stated. Both had been handled and launched from the hospital inside a pair hours.

The incident occurred round 9:47 p.m. close to the Philadelphia Museum of Art as folks watched a fireworks present close to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festivities had been a part of the final day of the WaWa Welcome America festival.

because the fireworks continued within the distance.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw stated at a news convention that a 36-year-old officer with the freeway patrol suffered a graze to the brow and a 44-year-old deputy with the Montgomery County bomb squad sustained a wound to the shoulder.

Commissioner Outlaw stated they’re nonetheless investigating however will not relaxation till they’ve somebody in custody. She added that they are grateful the state of affairs wasn’t worse.

The that there had been a "security incident" and advised everybody to keep away from the realm.

Independence Day celebrations throughout the nation had already been rattled by a taking pictures Monday morning that left at the least six folks useless and wounded at the least 30 at a parade in Illinois.

Authorities stated 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as an individual of curiosity within the taking pictures and was taken into police custody Monday night after an hourslong manhunt in and round Highland Park, an prosperous group of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.

The taking pictures occurred at a spot on the parade route the place many residents had staked out prime viewing factors early within the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets despatched tons of of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.