2 skydivers in critical condition after parachute did not open during tandem jump in Waller County, sheriff says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A skydiving instructor and female passenger were critically injured Saturday after their parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in Waller County, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at 12:02 p.m. at Skydive Houston, located at 15599 Plane View Dr.

Sheriff Guidry said the male instructor and woman were both flown by Life Flight helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.